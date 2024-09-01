Connect with us

Ángel Correa Secures Late Victory for Atlético Madrid Against Athletic Bilbao

Ángel Correa emerged as the hero for Atlético Madrid, scoring the decisive goal in the second minute of stoppage time during their match against Athletic Bilbao at San Mamés.

The game was an engaging contest that featured numerous chances, yet both teams struggled to score during regular time. This changed dramatically in the final moments of the match.

In a crucial play, Alexander Sørloth intercepted the ball from Athletic defender Iñigo Lekue at the half-field mark and passed it to Correa. The Argentine forward swiftly maneuvered past the goalkeeper, Julen Agirrezabala, before calmly placing the ball into an empty net, securing a vital three points for his team.

This victory allowed Atlético Madrid to rise to second place in the LaLiga standings, maintaining pressure on league leaders Barcelona, who are four points ahead.

With this win, Atlético Madrid became the first team to defeat Athletic Bilbao at their home ground this season. The team has extended their unbeaten streak, with a home match against Valencia on the horizon next week.

The hosts, Athletic Bilbao, have now encountered both leaders of the LaLiga season and have faced defeat in both contests, highlighting the challenges they face this season.

