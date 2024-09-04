Sports
Bradley Cross Joins Kaizer Chiefs on a Four-Year Deal
Kaizer Chiefs has officially announced the signing of left-back Bradley Cross from Golden Arrows. The player has committed to a four-year contract with the club, marking him as their sixth signing during the current transfer window.
Bradley Cross, who previously played for Schalke 04’s Under-19 team in Germany, has also captained Newcastle United’s U21 and U23 teams in England. His reputation stems from his dynamic play and defensive skills, which were highlighted in the Premier Soccer League last season. His performance earned him a call-up to the national team, Bafana Bafana, by coach Hugo Broos.
Cross’s versatility, which allows him to function effectively as both a left-back and centre-back, adds significant strength to the Chiefs squad. Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr. expressed confidence in Cross’s potential to enhance the team’s energy and experience as they prepare for the upcoming season.
In his first statement after joining Kaizer Chiefs, the 23-year-old expressed excitement, saying, ‘I am honoured to be part of such a prestigious Club. I am ready to give my best and help Kaizer Chiefs achieve their goals.’
Born in Kempton Park, Cross will join his new teammates immediately as they gear up for the Betway Premiership season, which is set to begin on 14 September.
