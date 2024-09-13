Bristol City Women Offer Coach Travel for Sheffield United Away Match

Coach travel for the upcoming match between City Women and Sheffield United is now available for booking online. This service is provided through a partnership with the Bristol City Supporters Club and Trust.

The fixture is scheduled for Sunday, October 6th, with kick-off set at 1pm as part of the Barclays Women’s Championship. There are 34 available spots for fans who wish to support City Women in Sheffield, and the cost is set at £37 per passenger.

The coach will depart for Bramall Lane at 8am, but due to the mens’ team hosting Cardiff City on the same day, parking will not be available at Ashton Gate.

For fans interested in purchasing tickets, it’s important to note that Sheffield United requires an account for ticket purchases, though one can opt out of marketing communications during sign-up.

Following the trip, City Women will play at Ashton Gate for the first time this season on Sunday, September 15th, against Birmingham City.