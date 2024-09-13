Lionel Messi Set to Make Comeback for Inter Miami After Injury Hiatus

Lionel Messi is set to return to action with Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami after being sidelined for more than two months due to an ankle injury. Inter Miami’s coach, Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, confirmed Messi’s availability for the upcoming match against the Philadelphia Union.

Messi has been out of play since spraining his right ankle during Argentina‘s victory over Colombia in the 2024 Copa America final on July 14. This injury followed his last appearance for Inter Miami on June 1. Martino stated on Friday that Messi would be available for selection in Saturday’s game.

‘Yes, he’s fine now,’ Martino assured reporters. ‘Yesterday, he returned to training. He is contemplated for tomorrow’s game, and after training, we will define the strategy for him, but he is available. We are going to once again have the best player in the world within the team, so we are all happy about that situation.’

Messi was kept out of Wednesday’s session due to a sore throat but resumed training on Thursday. Martino remarked, ‘Luckily, [the sore throat] lasted just one day. Yesterday, he trained normally. Let’s hope he keeps evolving today. It’s about taking into consideration all that’s happened to define the strategy.’

Inter Miami is closing in on the Supporters’ Shield and the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference with 59 points from 27 games. Despite missing significant playtime, the 37-year-old forward has set records with 12 goals and 13 assists in just 12 MLS matches this season.

Messi missed eight MLS games with Inter Miami and also did not participate in this month’s World Cup qualifiers for Argentina. Without him, Argentina faced a surprising defeat against Colombia earlier this week.