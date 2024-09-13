Sports
Lionel Messi Set to Make Comeback for Inter Miami After Injury Hiatus
Lionel Messi is set to return to action with Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami after being sidelined for more than two months due to an ankle injury. Inter Miami’s coach, Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, confirmed Messi’s availability for the upcoming match against the Philadelphia Union.
Messi has been out of play since spraining his right ankle during Argentina‘s victory over Colombia in the 2024 Copa America final on July 14. This injury followed his last appearance for Inter Miami on June 1. Martino stated on Friday that Messi would be available for selection in Saturday’s game.
‘Yes, he’s fine now,’ Martino assured reporters. ‘Yesterday, he returned to training. He is contemplated for tomorrow’s game, and after training, we will define the strategy for him, but he is available. We are going to once again have the best player in the world within the team, so we are all happy about that situation.’
Messi was kept out of Wednesday’s session due to a sore throat but resumed training on Thursday. Martino remarked, ‘Luckily, [the sore throat] lasted just one day. Yesterday, he trained normally. Let’s hope he keeps evolving today. It’s about taking into consideration all that’s happened to define the strategy.’
Inter Miami is closing in on the Supporters’ Shield and the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference with 59 points from 27 games. Despite missing significant playtime, the 37-year-old forward has set records with 12 goals and 13 assists in just 12 MLS matches this season.
Messi missed eight MLS games with Inter Miami and also did not participate in this month’s World Cup qualifiers for Argentina. Without him, Argentina faced a surprising defeat against Colombia earlier this week.
Recent Posts
- Ontario Court Denies Bail for Musician Jacob Hoggard Amid Appeal Effort
- Tom Dearden Reflects on Career Turnaround with North Queensland Cowboys
- Hazelwood East Spartans Make Impressive Strides in Football Season
- Family Demands Answers in the Death of Javion Magee in North Carolina
- Michaela DePrince: Trailblazing Ballet Star and Humanitarian Dies at 29
- CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury Passes Away at AIIMS New Delhi
- Renaldo Gouws Responds to Termination of DA Membership
- Lionel Messi Set to Make Comeback for Inter Miami After Injury Hiatus
- Tumbbad’s Re-Release Sparks Oscar Entry Debate Among Fans
- Scheduled and Emergency Road Works in Hull Announced
- Kenya Participates in Global Diaspora Conference in Cape Verde
- Bristol City Women Offer Coach Travel for Sheffield United Away Match
- Oasis Reunion Tour Sparks Ticket Chaos: Private Ballot Announcements Stir Fan Emotions
- Port Dover Motorcycle Event Attracts Thousands on Friday the 13th
- Bomb Threats and Baseless Rumors Stir Fear in Springfield, Ohio
- Flappy Bird Set to Return with New Features
- Declan Rice Unveils Photography Talent Through New Instagram Account
- Stellenbosch FC Faces AS Vita Club in Historic CAF Confederation Cup Clash
- FIA World Karting Championship Returns to the UK
- Cristiano Ronaldo Shines as Al Nassr Prepares for Al Ahli Clash in Saudi Pro League