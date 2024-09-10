Colombia Faces Argentina in 2026 World Cup Qualifier Match

Colombia and Argentina are set to clash in a highly anticipated match for the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers. The game will take place at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Barranquilla, Colombia, on September 10, 2024.

This match serves as a rematch of the 2024 Copa America final, where Argentina emerged victorious with a 1-0 win in extra time. The kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Colombian Time), and fans can watch the game on various streaming services.

Argentina currently leads the qualifying standings with 18 points, having won six out of seven matches. In contrast, Colombia holds third place with 13 points and remains undefeated with three wins and one draw.

Historically, Argentina has a strong record against Colombia, with 26 wins compared to Colombia’s nine victories and eight draws. This match carries additional significance for Colombia as they look to avenge their recent defeats in both the 2024 Copa America final and the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

The Argentine team, which recently won the World Cup, is facing challenges due to the absence of key players, including Lionel Messi, who is recovering from an ankle injury. Paulo Dybala has stepped into a crucial role in Messi’s absence and recently performed well against Chile.

Colombia’s squad will be led by the experienced James Rodriguez, who is expected to play a vital role after having limited minutes in their previous match against Peru. The Colombian team is keen to capitalize on their home advantage.

As the teams prepare for this significant encounter, both will aim for valuable points that are essential for securing a place in the upcoming World Cup.