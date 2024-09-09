Health
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Completes Chemotherapy Treatment
LONDON — Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has announced the completion of her chemotherapy treatment and is now focused on remaining cancer free.
The Princess, married to Prince William, revealed earlier this year that she was undergoing treatment for an unspecified type of cancer, beginning a course of preventative chemotherapy.
In a statement released Monday, the Princess expressed relief at completing her treatment, stating, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.”
She emphasized her ongoing commitment to wellness, declaring, “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”
The Princess mentioned her anticipation of returning to public duties, stating, “I am looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”
Earlier this year, Catherine’s revelation about her cancer diagnosis coincided with news regarding King Charles III’s own health issues.
Her absence from public appearances had raised concerns, particularly after a media storm followed the release of a private photograph featuring her with her children.
In the latest video accompanying her statement, Catherine highlighted the support she has received during this challenging time and expressed her gratitude for the kindness shown to her and her family.
“William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time,” she stated.
She also extended her solidarity to others undergoing similar experiences, saying, “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”
