Dancing With the Stars’ Artem Chigvintsev Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Artem Chigvintsev, a well-known dancer from the television show ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ was arrested on Thursday in Napa County, California, on charges of felony domestic violence. The arrest occurred shortly before 10 a.m., according to arrest records.

Law enforcement officials reported that the 42-year-old Chigvintsev was taken into custody for allegedly willfully inflicting corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon a victim who is a current or former spouse, partner, or cohabiting family member.

Chigvintsev, who has participated in 13 seasons of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ resides in Yountville, California, with his wife, former WWE star Nikki Garcia, and their young son. The couple appeared together on season 25 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and got married in 2022.

Details regarding the identity of the alleged victim have not been disclosed. Following the incident, a representative for Garcia issued a statement requesting privacy for the family during this difficult time.

Chigvintsev posted bail set at $25,000 and was released from custody by the afternoon on the same day. His mugshot was publicly shared by the Napa County Sheriff’s Department after his arrest. According to officials, he was cooperative throughout the arrest process.

As Chigvintsev’s situation unfolds, the Sheriff’s Department indicated that the alleged victim has been forthcoming with initial information and is receiving adequate time to process the events before further discussions with detectives.

The dancer has made significant appearances on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ winning the prestigious Mirrorball Trophy in season 29 alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe. His most recent competition was in season 32, where he finished in fourth place.

The news of his arrest comes shortly after the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary, with both sharing heartfelt messages on social media just days before the incident.