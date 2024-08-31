Entertainment
Dancing With the Stars’ Artem Chigvintsev Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges
Artem Chigvintsev, a well-known dancer from the television show ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ was arrested on Thursday in Napa County, California, on charges of felony domestic violence. The arrest occurred shortly before 10 a.m., according to arrest records.
Law enforcement officials reported that the 42-year-old Chigvintsev was taken into custody for allegedly willfully inflicting corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon a victim who is a current or former spouse, partner, or cohabiting family member.
Chigvintsev, who has participated in 13 seasons of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ resides in Yountville, California, with his wife, former WWE star Nikki Garcia, and their young son. The couple appeared together on season 25 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and got married in 2022.
Details regarding the identity of the alleged victim have not been disclosed. Following the incident, a representative for Garcia issued a statement requesting privacy for the family during this difficult time.
Chigvintsev posted bail set at $25,000 and was released from custody by the afternoon on the same day. His mugshot was publicly shared by the Napa County Sheriff’s Department after his arrest. According to officials, he was cooperative throughout the arrest process.
As Chigvintsev’s situation unfolds, the Sheriff’s Department indicated that the alleged victim has been forthcoming with initial information and is receiving adequate time to process the events before further discussions with detectives.
The dancer has made significant appearances on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ winning the prestigious Mirrorball Trophy in season 29 alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe. His most recent competition was in season 32, where he finished in fourth place.
The news of his arrest comes shortly after the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary, with both sharing heartfelt messages on social media just days before the incident.
Recent Posts
- Gurinder Singh Dhillon Appoints Jasdeep Singh Gill as Successor at Radha Soami Satsang Dera Beas
- Supreme Court Questions ‘Bulldozer Justice’ in Recent Demolitions
- Labor Day 2024: What to Know About Store Hours and Open Locations
- Subhash Chandra Accuses SEBI Chairperson of Corruption Amid Ongoing Investigations
- Price Comparison Reveals Significant Savings at FreshCo Over Loblaws
- Real Madrid Basketball Team Begins Pre-Season Training
- Legal Action Looms Over Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Reneilwe Letsholonyane
- Thulasimathi Murugesan Wins Silver Medal at Paris Paralympics
- Fuel Prices Set to Decrease in South Africa
- Strong Demand for Bazaar Style Retail IPO on Day 2 of Subscription
- Labor Day Observations for the Self-Employed
- Labor Day: The History and Significance of the September Holiday in the United States
- British National Accused of Plotting Against Nigerian Government
- NatWest Reduces Fixed-Rate Mortgages Amid Competitive Market
- Pregnant Woman Concerns After Consuming Recalled Oat Milk Potentially Contaminated with Listeria
- Heat Warning Issued for Calgary on Labour Day
- Crystal Palace Snatches Draw Against Chelsea in Thrilling London Derby
- DirecTV and Disney in Contract Dispute Resulting in Blackout of Channels
- Gus Atkinson Leads England to Series Victory Over Sri Lanka at Lord’s
- Wedges Make a Stylish Comeback with Amal Clooney’s Appearance at the Venice Film Festival