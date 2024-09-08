Entertainment
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Welcome Baby Girl
Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8, 2024, according to reports from India Today.
Deepika was admitted to Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on September 7 at around 5 PM, accompanied by her mother, Ujjala Padukone. Footage of Deepika’s arrival at the hospital circulated on social media.
Prior to the birth of their child, the couple visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings for the health and well-being of their new family member, joined by family members from both sides.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their marriage in December 2018 with a grand ceremony at Lake Como in Italy, merging both South Indian and Anand Karaj wedding traditions to honor their diverse cultural backgrounds.
The couple announced their pregnancy in February 2024. On the professional front, the actors are looking forward to the release of their upcoming film, ‘Singham Again,’ where Deepika is anticipated to make her debut as Lady Singham, while Ranveer is expected to appear in a cameo role.
