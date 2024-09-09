Dictionary.com Unveils New Words in Summer Word Drop

San Mateo, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dictionary.com, the world’s leading digital dictionary, has announced its latest Summer Word Drop, revealing a diverse array of new and revised terms that showcase the ever-evolving nature of the English language.

This update introduces several entries across various fields, including environmental terminology, pop culture phrases, and medical vocabulary. The additions and revisions emphasize the relevance of language in contemporary discussions, reflecting societal changes and emerging trends.

Among the new terms are ‘cooling center’, ‘brat’, ‘jol’, ‘hot rodent man’, and ‘dopamine dressing’. Furthermore, established words have gained additional meanings, highlighting how language continues to adapt in response to cultural shifts.

Steve Johnson, Curriculum Design Manager of the Dictionary Media Group at IXL Learning, stated, ‘Language is a lot like people—always growing, changing and even picking up some delightful quirks along the way.’ This sentiment encapsulates the spirit behind the updates as Dictionary.com strives to maintain a comprehensive resource for evolving language.

The Summer Word Drop also touches upon key themes, such as climate change and health terminology. New vocabulary related to environmental discussions, including various strategies for addressing carbon emissions, has been introduced to keep pace with ongoing global conversations.

Moreover, the addition of novel medical terms underscores the importance of precise language when addressing complex health issues. As research and technology advance, these terms contribute meaningfully to ongoing dialogues about mental health and brain injuries.

Explore these new entries and stay tuned for the next update from Dictionary.com, set to occur this winter.