Weekly Kahoot Trivia Engages Students with Color-themed Questions

8 hours ago

Students Participating In Trivia Game

The Office of Student Life is excited to announce the return of its Weekly Kahoot trivia sessions, inviting students to participate and test their knowledge on various themes.

This semester, the trivia topics range from New England and Finish the Lyrics to Must Watch Movies and the popular series Stranger Things. Each week, participants can join in to answer 20-25 questions that challenge their understanding of the chosen theme.

Students who engage in the Kahoot sessions before 11:59PM on the following Sunday will be rewarded with unique swag items and entries into an exciting end-of-semester raffle. This raffle features a variety of amazing prizes that will be distributed at the semester’s end.

This week, participants are encouraged to explore the fascinating effects of colors, with questions such as the impact of pink on reducing anger and anxiety, as well as how yellow and red can stimulate appetite. Students can join the Kahoot session via a link provided in The Moosenger or by using the Pin# 005883508 in the Kahoot! App.

Rachel Adams

