Upcoming Community Events to Engage and Inspire

Several engaging community events are scheduled in the coming weeks for residents of Longmont, Erie, and Firestone. These events cater to various age groups and interests, promoting creativity, learning, and social interaction.

The Teen Chess Club will meet at 5:15 p.m. on Monday at the Erie Community Library, inviting chess enthusiasts and beginners alike to participate. Registration is required for this free event.

On Tuesday at noon, a watercolor class led by self-taught artist Jungwha will take place at the Firehouse Art Center in Longmont. Participants aged 18 and older can join this stress-free class focused on painting flowers. The session promises a creative and relaxing atmosphere.

Also on Tuesday, the Teen Advisory Board will convene at 4 p.m. at the Carbon Valley Regional Library in Firestone. This board is designed for teens aged 12-18, allowing them to make suggestions, plan events, and engage with their community while enjoying snacks and socializing.

Karaoke night, hosted by Nic’s Mobile Music, will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Bootstrap Brewing Company in Longmont. This event is anticipated to be a lively and interactive experience for all attendees.

The Wiggle Worms program at the Carbon Valley Regional Library will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, designed for children aged 3-6. This interactive storytime combines yoga poses and movement with storytelling and songs, encouraging participation from young children and their guardians.

On Wednesday, the Fox Hill Club in Longmont will host the second annual Eight Over 80 awards ceremony and brunch at 11 a.m., honoring eight individuals who have made significant contributions to the community. Tickets for this event are priced at $50.

The Longmont Museum will offer a Teen Craft & Create Club at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, providing a space for teenagers to explore their creativity through various activities such as bullet journaling and string pull painting. This weekly drop-in program is free and aims to create a supportive and enjoyable environment for teens.

At 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, the Book Dragons Book Club will meet at the Erie Community Library, targeting school-aged children in grades 3-5. Registration is required for this lively book club that encourages reading and discussion of selected books.

The Page Turners Book Club will gather at the Carbon Valley Regional Library at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday for avid readers to discuss their favorite books across various genres. This event is also free of charge.

Art & Sip will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Longmont Museum, offering a creative atmosphere for participants to learn and create a colorful pop-art rooster on glass. The cost for this event is $45.

Additionally, the Erie Community Library will host an interactive workshop titled Explore the Five Senses at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, inviting attendees to engage in sensory exploration through various activities. This event is free.

The Strong Towns book tour will feature Chuck Marohn discussing his book “Escaping the Housing Trap” at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Heart of Longmont. Participants can attend this insightful discussion for a fee of $7.

Concluding Thursday’s events, Vudu Sunshine will perform a concert at 6 p.m. at Bricks on Main / Miss Krissy’s Bistro in Longmont. Attendees can enjoy small batch funk, rock, and jam music while savoring food and drinks offered by the bistro.