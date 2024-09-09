MIT.nano Introduces STUDIO.nano: A New Platform for Artistic Exploration

The MIT community and visitors now have the opportunity to engage with six artworks created by Brazilian artist and sculptor Denise Milan. These pieces are prominently displayed in the open-air stairway that connects the first and second-floor galleries of MIT.nano, a facility dedicated to nanoscience and engineering.

Milan’s work, derived from her “Mist of the Earth” series, reflects on the relationship between nature and human development, inviting viewers to contemplate the environmental changes that result from such advancements. As the inaugural artist for the “Encounters” series, STUDIO.nano promotes collaboration at the intersection of technology, science, and art.

During an opening reception at MIT.nano, Milan remarked, “Life is in the art of the encounter,” quoting Brazilian poet Vinicius de Moraes. Her enthusiasm for engaging with the scientific community was evident as she expressed admiration for the curiosity that scientists share with artists, stating that both disciplines serve as tools for fostering imagination.

The event featured a lively discussion that traversed various topics, including cosmic cycles, creativity, and insights into time crystals, led by Nobel laureate Frank Wilczek, a professor of physics at MIT. The dialogue included MIT.nano Director Vladimir Bulović and a diverse range of attendees from the scientific and artistic communities.

According to Bulović, there has been a notable interest from artists and humanists in exploring the wonders of the nanoscale. This interest has led to several collaborative projects, art exhibitions, and even MIT classes, such as the Creating Art, Thinking Science class, which has facilitated the creation of numerous art pieces through interdisciplinary partnerships.

STUDIO.nano aims to expand its exhibition programs, integrating emerging digital media and augmented/virtual reality projects. It will also foster the development of new classes, connecting various academic departments within MIT.

Milan’s installations will remain a permanent feature at MIT.nano, inspiring individuals from all fields to pursue their creative ideas. She posed a thought-provoking question: “If it’s us, an idea, or a dream — the question is how much of an assignment you have with your own imagination.”