Politics
Engineer Rashid Granted Interim Bail for Upcoming Elections
On September 11, 2024, Engineer Rashid, a Member of Parliament, was released from Tihar Jail following the approval of interim bail by a Delhi court. This decision comes a day before the scheduled assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
Engineer Rashid has been incarcerated since 2019 after his arrest by the National Investigation Agency under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. His arrest was in connection with a terror funding case dating back to 2017.
Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh granted Rashid bail until October 2, enabling him to participate in the campaigning for the upcoming elections. Rashid’s political party, the Awami Ittehad Party, is actively contesting the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, which are set to be held in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1.
During the court proceedings, Rashid was ordered to provide a personal bond of ₹2 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. The judge also imposed restrictions, including a prohibition on communicating with the media regarding the case.
Recent Posts
- Gani Adams Critiques President Tinubu’s Administration in Open Letter
- Survivor of September 11th Attacks Shares His Story and Lessons Learned
- Claims of Kamala Harris Wearing Disguised Earpieces During Debate Debunked
- Belarus Defense Ministry Official Claims Pokémon Go as Intelligence Tool
- Trump and Harris Clash Over Foreign Policy in Latest Presidential Debate
- Borno State Government Responds to Flood Disaster in Maiduguri
- Leaders Gather for 9/11 Commemoration at Ground Zero
- Astronaut Frank L. Culbertson Jr Reflects on 9/11 from Space
- Fort Lauderdale Mayor Warns of Legal Challenges Amid New Homelessness Legislation
- Gospel Music Star Dele Gold Passes Away
- Kamala Harris Highlights John McCain in Presidential Debate
- U.S. Commemorates 23rd Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks Amidst Political Landscape
- Roberto Luongo Makes a Splash in Beer League Hockey
- Commemoration of the 23rd Anniversary of September 11 Attacks
- 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR
- Bafana Bafana Secures Dramatic Victory Against South Sudan
- Malaika Arora’s Father Passes Away: Investigation Underway
- Janhvi Kapoor Makes South Indian Film Debut in Devara: Part 1
- Public Demonstration for Justice for Fallen Artist Mohbad
- The Amazing Race Canada Renewed for Season 11