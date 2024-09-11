Engineer Rashid Granted Interim Bail for Upcoming Elections

On September 11, 2024, Engineer Rashid, a Member of Parliament, was released from Tihar Jail following the approval of interim bail by a Delhi court. This decision comes a day before the scheduled assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Engineer Rashid has been incarcerated since 2019 after his arrest by the National Investigation Agency under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. His arrest was in connection with a terror funding case dating back to 2017.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh granted Rashid bail until October 2, enabling him to participate in the campaigning for the upcoming elections. Rashid’s political party, the Awami Ittehad Party, is actively contesting the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, which are set to be held in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1.

During the court proceedings, Rashid was ordered to provide a personal bond of ₹2 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. The judge also imposed restrictions, including a prohibition on communicating with the media regarding the case.