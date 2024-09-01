Exciting Sporting Events Taking Place in September 2024

As the international multi-sport parasports event unfolds, athletes from around the world are competing for medals in Paris. The final week of the event is packed with various competitions, including blind football, boccia, para archery, wheelchair tennis, para powerlifting, and sitting volleyball. Many of Ireland‘s squad of 35 athletes will be showcasing their skills and striving for success.

In addition, the Irish women’s cricket team will embark on a series of three one-day internationals against England this weekend in Belfast. Following these ODIs, the team will move to Clontarf in Dublin for two Twenty20 matches. The Irish squad enters this series with a boost of confidence after securing a 2-1 series victory over Sri Lanka last month.

In football, a significant transition is underway for the Republic of Ireland, as Heimir Hallgrimsson kicks off his tenure as head coach of the senior men’s national team in Dublin this weekend. Similarly, England is also experiencing a new beginning, with former Republic of Ireland international Lee Carsley stepping in as the head coach for the Euro 2024 finalists during their upcoming UEFA Nations League match at the Aviva Stadium.