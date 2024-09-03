Florida State Seminoles Football Team Faces Challenging Start to the Season

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell has expressed his disappointment following the team’s rocky start to the 2024 college football season. With a record of 0-2 after two consecutive losses, the defending ACC champions are grappling with unexpected challenges.

In a recent match, the Seminoles fell to the Boston College Eagles with a score of 28-13 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. This loss marks the fourth time in the past eight years that Florida State has started a season at 0-2, a stark contrast to their performance from 1990 to 2016, during which they did not experience an 0-2 start for 27 consecutive seasons.

Coach Norvell acknowledged the shortcomings in his preparation for the team, stating, “I failed in preparing the team to go out and respond.” The Seminoles, who previously had an undefeated season in 2023, are now facing struggles on both offense and defense. They have been outgained significantly in rushing yards, with 263 yards allowed and only 21 yards gained in their recent game.

The team has averaged less than 120 rushing yards over their first two matches. Norvell noted, “It comes down to me being able to prepare this team to go out and play to the capabilities that I believe that they have.” The football coach believes in the potential of his players despite the current setbacks.

This season, Florida State has seen a major roster turnover with several key players departing to the NFL. New quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has struggled in his performance, completing 58% of his pass attempts with one touchdown and one interception in his first two starts.

Florida State’s defense has also shown vulnerabilities, allowing nearly seven more points per game than the previous season. Coach Norvell emphasized the need for leadership within the team to rise to the occasion and improve performance moving forward.

The Seminoles will look to regroup and improve in their upcoming matchup against the Memphis Tigers, scheduled for September 14 in Tallahassee.