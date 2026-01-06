Sports
Karl-Anthony Towns Misses Game With Illness, Knicks Adjust Lineup
NEW YORK, NY — Karl-Anthony Towns sat out the New York Knicks‘ game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night due to an illness. The star center, who was initially listed as questionable, was unable to play after being added to the injury report earlier that day.
During pre-game warmups, Towns was evaluated but did not feel well enough to participate. Knicks coach Mike Brown later clarified that Towns was dealing with a stomach issue.
Ariel Hukporti stepped in for Towns in the starting lineup and finished the night with eight points and a notable 16 rebounds. Brown praised Hukporti’s performance, stating, “Ariel ended up playing 28 minutes and he did a pretty good job out there. He had 17 rebounds, and that’s what you want from that center position.”
The Knicks were already facing challenges with other absences. They also missed Josh Hart (ankle), Landry Shamet (shoulder), and Mitchell Robinson (load management), marking the third consecutive game Robinson has been sidelined. Robinson has missed 12 games this season while managing his left ankle.
Brown previously indicated that Robinson is expected to play during one of the Knicks’ back-to-back games, with the next matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers slated for Saturday.
Despite Towns’ absence, the Knicks continue to rely on Jalen Brunson, who recently earned the Eastern Conference Player of the Month title for December. Brunson averaged 30.6 points, 7.1 assists, and shot 47.5 percent from the field last month.
In addition to Towns, the Knicks have been monitoring the status of Trae Young of Atlanta, who is questionable with a quad injury.
The game against the Hawks ended with the Knicks managing to secure a win while adjusting to their lineup changes, showcasing their depth and resilience as they aim for a strong position in the Eastern Conference.
