Business
Karyopharm Therapeutics Grants Restricted Stock Units to New Employees
NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 3, 2024 / / — Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cancer therapies, has announced the granting of a total of 22,050 restricted stock units (RSUs) to five newly hired employees.
The RSU awards were granted as of August 31, 2024, as part of the company’s 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan. This action aligns with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which allows companies to award stock options or RSUs as an inducement for new employees to join the organization.
Each RSU granted will vest over a period of three years. Specifically, one-third of the shares underlying each RSU award will become vested on each of the consecutive anniversaries of the Grant Date. Vesting is conditional upon the employees maintaining their service with Karyopharm during this period.
Furthermore, the RSUs will be fully exercisable if, within the first year following a change in control event, the employee’s contract is terminated for “good reason” by the employee or without “cause” by Karyopharm, in accordance with the definitions set forth in the respective RSU agreements.
Recent Posts
- Celebrating Teacher’s Day 2024 in India
- Plein Air Smokies to Showcase Local Artists and Celebrate the Great Smoky Mountains
- The Kid LAROI to Headline 2024 NRL Grand Final Entertainment
- Luke McGregor’s New Adventure with His Mother on TV
- Bradley Cross Joins Kaizer Chiefs on a Four-Year Deal
- Gemma Arterton Discusses Upcoming Projects and Series Two of Funny Woman
- Dame Sarah Storey Criticizes Gender Inequality in Paralympic Time Trial
- Saif Ali Khan Wrote Heartfelt Letter to Ex-Wife Amrita Singh Before Marrying Kareena Kapoor
- Apple TV+ Launches Fourth Season of ‘Slow Horses’, Gaining Critical Acclaim
- Newcastle United Defeats Tottenham Hotspur at St. James’ Park
- Cole Caufield Honors Johnny Gaudreau by Changing Jersey Number to 13
- PUMA and Aries Launch Their First Collaboration Collection
- Whistleblower PIDOM Remanded in Kuje Prison Pending Bail Hearing
- Australia’s Ambassador Summoned by Iran Over LGBTQ+ Awareness Post
- Entod Pharmaceuticals Receives DCGI Approval for Revolutionary Eye Drops
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Grants Restricted Stock Units to New Employees
- Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Releases Memoir Reflecting on Her Journey
- The Casting of Frank Stone: A Review of Supermassive Games’ Latest Title
- Netanyahu Condemns UK’s Arms Export Suspension to Israel
- Puma Appoints Tara McRae to Lead North American Marketing Strategy