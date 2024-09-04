Karyopharm Therapeutics Grants Restricted Stock Units to New Employees

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 3, 2024 / / — Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cancer therapies, has announced the granting of a total of 22,050 restricted stock units (RSUs) to five newly hired employees.

The RSU awards were granted as of August 31, 2024, as part of the company’s 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan. This action aligns with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which allows companies to award stock options or RSUs as an inducement for new employees to join the organization.

Each RSU granted will vest over a period of three years. Specifically, one-third of the shares underlying each RSU award will become vested on each of the consecutive anniversaries of the Grant Date. Vesting is conditional upon the employees maintaining their service with Karyopharm during this period.

Furthermore, the RSUs will be fully exercisable if, within the first year following a change in control event, the employee’s contract is terminated for “good reason” by the employee or without “cause” by Karyopharm, in accordance with the definitions set forth in the respective RSU agreements.