PUMA and Aries Launch Their First Collaboration Collection

On September 4, 2024, PUMA officially announces its inaugural collaboration with London-based luxury streetwear brand, Aries. This exciting partnership was first teased at PUMA’s New York Fashion Week show held in February 2024.

The collaboration merges PUMA’s rich heritage with Aries’ distinctive luxe-streetwear style and recognizable graphics. The collection draws inspiration from racing and kitschy aesthetics, seamlessly blending modern and nostalgic elements into a single, striking vision.

This genderless collection features standout graphics along with innovative knitwear and double nylon garments. Additionally, it includes a curated selection of accessories and footwear, prominently showcasing an Aries reimagining of PUMA’s iconic Mostro sneaker.

Items in the collaboration capsule comprise a moto-mesh long sleeve tee adorned with custom Aries graphics, a knitted cardigan featuring an original digital print, and a lace-knit tight tee inspired by cycling made from a unique knitted jacquard. Furthermore, the collection offers a garment-washed oversized tee flaunting a bold “PUMA” graphic merged with an airbrushed motif that reflects Aries’ branding steeped in ancient mythology.

The range also includes a water-repellent nylon lightweight jacket and pants showcasing a digital print featuring a skeletal “PUMA” x-ray graphic. Accessories like the PUMA x Aries Cap and Mini Grip Bag pay homage to the vibrant mall aesthetics of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

In footwear design, the collaboration highlights the beloved Mostro and the legendary Suede. The Mostro is reinterpreted with a blend of mesh, neoprene, and suede materials. Additionally, the Mostro incorporates an elastic closure system with an adjustable toggle at the rear. The iconic Suede model features a rubberized mudguard, leather toe cap, and special graphics on both the heel and tongue.

The creative campaign is led by celebrated New York photographer Mark Luckasavage, who captures the essence of the PUMA x Aries collection through a surreal and filtered lens. The campaign features portraits and candid photos that evoke the atmosphere of a dreamlike experience, representing the collaboration’s artistic vision.

The PUMA x Aries collection is set to launch on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at ariesarise.com and at the Aries flagship store located at 31 Great Pulteney Street, London, W1F 9NN. Additionally, it will be available at PUMA retailers such as END. Clothing, Slam Jam, and KITH.