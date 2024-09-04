Business
Puma Appoints Tara McRae to Lead North American Marketing Strategy
In a significant move following its extensive global campaign launch, Puma has announced the appointment of Tara McRae as the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for North America.
McRae is expected to play a crucial role in steering the brand towards its next phase of growth in the region. With a rich background in marketing and digital strategy, she brings a wealth of experience to Puma.
Prior to joining Puma, McRae served as the Global Chief Marketing and Digital Officer at Clarks for four years. Her extensive career includes a decade at Puma, where she was pivotal in the brand’s media planning and sports marketing departments between 2006 and 2016.
Before her tenure at Clarks, McRae held the position of Chief Marketing Officer at TB12, a brand co-founded by renowned athlete Tom Brady. Her diverse experience in both brand strategy and digital marketing will be instrumental as Puma continues to innovate and expand its presence in North America.
