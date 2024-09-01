Mohamed Salah Hints at Liverpool Departure After Current Season

Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian international and Liverpool forward, has expressed intentions to leave Liverpool FC at the conclusion of the current season. This revelation comes amidst ongoing uncertainty surrounding his contract negotiations with the club.

In a recent interview following Liverpool’s impressive 3-0 victory over Manchester United, Salah acknowledged that this season will likely be his last with the team. He stated, “I just want to enjoy it, I don’t want to think about it. I feel I’m free to play football and we’ll see what can happen next year.” These comments have raised concerns among fans about his future with the Reds.

Salah emphasized the lack of communication from Liverpool officials regarding his contract, which is set to expire in June 2025. “Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts, so I’ll just play my last season and see at the end of the season,” he noted.

The forward’s performance in the match against Manchester United, where he scored one goal and assisted two, further underscored his importance to the team. His comments have stoked speculation regarding potential offers from other clubs, including a rejected £150 million bid from Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023.

Despite being in the final year of his contract, Salah’s focus remains on contributing to Liverpool’s success this season. However, he hinted at the possibility of exploring options if no contract discussions occur by season’s end.