Sports
Navy Faces Cincinnati in Liberty Bowl on January 2
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Navy football will face Cincinnati in the Liberty Bowl on January 2, 2026, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The game is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.
The Midshipmen, boasting a record of 10-2, aim to continue their successful season after a victory over Memphis on Thanksgiving. They also recently defeated Army, securing a double-digit win season. The team is led by a strong senior class including All-American defensive lineman Landon Robinson, along with key players Eli Heidenreich and Alex Tecza.
Cincinnati, with a record of 7-5, will enter the game without quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who has decided to enter the transfer portal. Brady Lichtenberg is expected to step up as the starting quarterback. The Bearcats will also be without their top two running backs due to injuries.
The two teams have played each other six times in the past, splitting the series 3-3, but Cincinnati has won the last three matchups, the last being in 2022.
Rain has started to fall at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, which could affect the gameplay. In the opening moments, both teams struggled to gain ground, going three-and-out on their first drives.
Navy’s quarterback, Blake Horvath, scored the first touchdown of the game with a 2-yard run. Shortly after, he connected with Heidenreich for a 13-yard touchdown, putting Navy ahead by two scores. The Bearcats responded with a long drive culminating in a 6-yard touchdown run from quarterback Samaj Jones.
As the Liberty Bowl approaches, fans are eager to see how both teams will adapt to their respective challenges on the field. Live score updates will be available throughout the game.
Recent Posts
- Last Chance for England as Ashes Series Ends in Sydney
- Wolf Moon to Shine Bright in January 2026’s Night Sky
- Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby Visits Texas Tech, LSU Amid Transfer Window
- Gators Pull Away in Fourth Quarter to Defeat Furman 82-66
- NFL Playoff Picture: Two Spots Remain as Wild Card Weekend Approaches
- Drew Mestemaker Transfers to Oklahoma State After Stellar Season at North Texas
- Indiana Dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl, 38-3
- Northwestern Wildcats Host Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Showdown
- Norman Powell’s Return in Doubt for Heat’s Game Against Timberwolves
- Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh
- Cam Newton Questions Drake Maye’s Game-Changer Status
- Benson’s Goal Leads Sabres to Ninth Straight Victory Over Blues
- Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Miami Victory
- Miami Men’s Basketball Hosts Akron in Key MAC Clash
- Storms to Hit Bay Area as New Year Begins
- Alex Whittingham Joins Michigan as Linebackers Coach
- Danny Ramirez Recast in The Last of Us Season 3 Due to Conflicts
- John Krasinski Returns as Jack Ryan in Upcoming Film Adaptation
- January’s Wolf Moon to Illuminate Night Sky with Spectacle
- Will Trent Season 4 Premieres January 6 on ABC