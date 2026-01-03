Navy Faces Cincinnati in Liberty Bowl on January 2

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Navy football will face Cincinnati in the Liberty Bowl on January 2, 2026, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The game is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Midshipmen, boasting a record of 10-2, aim to continue their successful season after a victory over Memphis on Thanksgiving. They also recently defeated Army, securing a double-digit win season. The team is led by a strong senior class including All-American defensive lineman Landon Robinson, along with key players Eli Heidenreich and Alex Tecza.

Cincinnati, with a record of 7-5, will enter the game without quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who has decided to enter the transfer portal. Brady Lichtenberg is expected to step up as the starting quarterback. The Bearcats will also be without their top two running backs due to injuries.

The two teams have played each other six times in the past, splitting the series 3-3, but Cincinnati has won the last three matchups, the last being in 2022.

Rain has started to fall at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, which could affect the gameplay. In the opening moments, both teams struggled to gain ground, going three-and-out on their first drives.

Navy’s quarterback, Blake Horvath, scored the first touchdown of the game with a 2-yard run. Shortly after, he connected with Heidenreich for a 13-yard touchdown, putting Navy ahead by two scores. The Bearcats responded with a long drive culminating in a 6-yard touchdown run from quarterback Samaj Jones.

As the Liberty Bowl approaches, fans are eager to see how both teams will adapt to their respective challenges on the field. Live score updates will be available throughout the game.