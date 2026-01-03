Hornets Face Bucks Without Key Player Kon Knueppel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets are aiming for a third straight victory tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks, despite missing star rookie Kon Knueppel due to an ankle injury. The showdown between the two teams is critical, as both are looking to improve their standings.

The Hornets have shown improvement recently, winning three games against tough opponents like the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors. LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Miles Bridges are expected to lead the team, each needing to score over 20 points to compensate for Knueppel’s absence.

Milwaukee, on the other hand, has struggled this season, with Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup, but only managing to win two of their last nine games. The Bucks are desperate to secure a victory after their last win against the Chicago Bulls, where Giannis scored 29 points.

Although the Hornets are without Knueppel, they demonstrated their capability to win when he played only part of a recent game against the Orlando Magic. Coach James Borrego has praised their ability to adapt in his absence, stating, “We’ll rely on our core guys to step up.”

The Bucks are still trying to build momentum but have not won consecutive games since October. With injuries sidelining players like Taurean Prince and Grant Williams, both teams will need to tap into their reserves. Injury lists reveal Ryan Kalkbrenner and Mason Plumlee are out for the Hornets, while Gary Trent Jr. is questionable for the Bucks.

Tonight’s matchup will tip-off at 6:00 PM CST. Basketball fans are anticipating a competitive game, despite the challenges each team faces.