Record Participation at the AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great North Run 2024

The AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great North Run returned to the Newcastle and Gateshead Quayside this morning, drawing thousands of enthusiastic young runners to this much-anticipated annual celebration of running.

The event kicked off with a lively atmosphere as familiar characters such as BBC‘s Gladiators, Apollo and Sabre, alongside running champion Eilish McColgan, joined our very own Tyney to usher in the young runners.

This year’s event saw over 10,500 children participate, marking the largest turnout yet for the UK’s biggest children’s running event. Youngsters, aged 3-8, enjoyed a fun 1.5km Mini run, while those aged 9-16 tackled an impressive 4K route, each participant receiving a distinctive medal for their achievements.

Organizers expressed special delight over the return of the Mini 50, a unique 50m course designed for children aged 3-16 years with specific needs, commencing just 50 metres from the finish line near the Millennium Bridge. Families and caregivers supported the children, ensuring that the joy of the Great North Run was accessible to everyone.

A new feature introduced this year was the Mascot Dash, providing local charities and sports teams an opportunity to engage in a fun, competitive spirit, further enhancing the entertainment for both runners and spectators along the quayside.

Paul Foster, Chief Executive of The Great Run Company, remarked, “The AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great North Run illustrates that you are never too young to embrace running. Being active early in life fosters healthy habits that endure.” He acknowledged the joy of witnessing so many families joining in the festivities, emphasizing that this year’s event was their largest to date.

The AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great North Run is set to return on Saturday, September 6, 2025, with entries currently open. Prospective participants are encouraged to register promptly, as the Junior & Mini event consistently sells out in advance.

Attention now shifts to the main event scheduled for tomorrow, the 43rd edition of the world’s premier half marathon, the Great North Run, which will be broadcast live on BBC One.

Due to the significant interest already for places in the upcoming 2025 Great North Run, new ballot entries opened this week for the event scheduled for Sunday, September 7, 2025.