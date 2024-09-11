Tragic Passing of Malaika Arora’s Father Anil Arora

In a tragic incident, Anil Arora, the father of actress and model Malaika Arora, has reportedly died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai. According to a statement from the Mumbai Police, Mr. Arora jumped off a terrace, leading to this unfortunate event.

News agency ANI confirmed the incident, stating that police were present at the location following the incident. Anil Arora is survived by his daughters, Malaika and Amrita Arora, and their mother, Joyce Polycarp. Sources close to the family have expressed that the news has left the family in shock.

Contradicting reports regarding the circumstances of his death, another source indicated to PTI that Mr. Arora’s death was an accident, emphasizing that he had no known health issues prior to the incident. The police ‘panchnama’ is expected to clarify the situation further.

Malaika Arora’s family has a complex background, as her parents divorced when she was just 11 years old. Following the separation, she moved to Chembur with her mother, Joyce Polycarp, and sister Amrita. Malaika has previously spoken about the challenges she faced and how her mother’s resilience has greatly influenced her outlook on life and independence.

Currently, family members including actor-producer Arbaaz Khan have been seen visiting Malaika’s residence, where both police personnel and media representatives are present.

On a related note, it has been reported that Malaika Arora’s father had a background in the Indian Merchant Navy, and he hailed from Fazilka, Punjab. The family is navigating this difficult time following a shocking loss.