Connect with us

Entertainment

Tragic Passing of Malaika Arora’s Father Anil Arora

Published

10 hours ago

on

Malaika Arora Family

In a tragic incident, Anil Arora, the father of actress and model Malaika Arora, has reportedly died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai. According to a statement from the Mumbai Police, Mr. Arora jumped off a terrace, leading to this unfortunate event.

News agency ANI confirmed the incident, stating that police were present at the location following the incident. Anil Arora is survived by his daughters, Malaika and Amrita Arora, and their mother, Joyce Polycarp. Sources close to the family have expressed that the news has left the family in shock.

Contradicting reports regarding the circumstances of his death, another source indicated to PTI that Mr. Arora’s death was an accident, emphasizing that he had no known health issues prior to the incident. The police ‘panchnama’ is expected to clarify the situation further.

Malaika Arora’s family has a complex background, as her parents divorced when she was just 11 years old. Following the separation, she moved to Chembur with her mother, Joyce Polycarp, and sister Amrita. Malaika has previously spoken about the challenges she faced and how her mother’s resilience has greatly influenced her outlook on life and independence.

Currently, family members including actor-producer Arbaaz Khan have been seen visiting Malaika’s residence, where both police personnel and media representatives are present.

On a related note, it has been reported that Malaika Arora’s father had a background in the Indian Merchant Navy, and he hailed from Fazilka, Punjab. The family is navigating this difficult time following a shocking loss.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.