Abhishek Bachchan’s New Look Sparks Speculation Around Upcoming Film ‘King’

Abhishek Bachchan has recently stunned fans with a strikingly lean physique and a fresh new look, prompting widespread speculation about its connection to his role in Shah Rukh Khan‘s upcoming film, ‘King‘. Fans are buzzing with excitement as the actor’s transformation suggests he might be portraying the antagonist in the film, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

A new picture of Abhishek, shared by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, reveals the actor’s sleek haircut complemented by a chic turtle neck t-shirt and sharp ear studs. This image has captured the attention of both fans and celebrities alike, with Varun Dhawan, Bipasha Basu, and Neil Nitin Mukesh expressing their admiration for the look. Actor Rohit Bose Roy commented, “Wowwwww! This is the best he’s ever looked! 🔥”

Abhishek was most recently seen in R Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’ and is set to appear in Remo D'souza‘s ‘Be Happy‘ as well as another upcoming directorial. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his enthusiasm for ‘King’, describing it as an action drama he has long aspired to be a part of, highlighting the film’s aim to be emotionally impactful while also being a ‘cool, massy, action, emotional film.’