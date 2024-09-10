Aisha Yesufu Critiques Julius Abure Over Party Fund Allegations

Aisha Yesufu, a prominent social critic, has publicly criticized the former National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, for allegedly misrepresenting facts concerning the party’s financial management.

Yesufu’s remarks came in response to Abure’s claim that she and Pastor Itua Ighodalo were solely responsible for managing the campaign funds for the party’s presidential candidate during the 2023 general elections.

Amid ongoing rumors of mismanagement, Abure stated that the party had never had direct access to the accounts set up for donations supporting candidate Peter Obi‘s campaign. He asserted that Yesufu and Ighodalo were the only signatories to those accounts.

In his defense, Abure explained, ‘The party was never involved in the distribution of those resources. Our interest was to see how we could produce a president for the party. How it was done was not our concern.’ He further emphasized that the party had given them the autonomy to manage the campaign funds.

Reacting to these allegations, Yesufu shared a post from Abure made in 2022, where he urged the public to take ownership of the campaign by donating a minimum of N1,000 to the Labour Party’s account.

In her response, Yesufu stated, ‘Julius Abure thinks we are still in 1980 where one can lie shamelessly without being fact-checked,’ highlighting her concern regarding the integrity of the claims made by the former chairman.