Politics
Aisha Yesufu Critiques Julius Abure Over Party Fund Allegations
Aisha Yesufu, a prominent social critic, has publicly criticized the former National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, for allegedly misrepresenting facts concerning the party’s financial management.
Yesufu’s remarks came in response to Abure’s claim that she and Pastor Itua Ighodalo were solely responsible for managing the campaign funds for the party’s presidential candidate during the 2023 general elections.
Amid ongoing rumors of mismanagement, Abure stated that the party had never had direct access to the accounts set up for donations supporting candidate Peter Obi‘s campaign. He asserted that Yesufu and Ighodalo were the only signatories to those accounts.
In his defense, Abure explained, ‘The party was never involved in the distribution of those resources. Our interest was to see how we could produce a president for the party. How it was done was not our concern.’ He further emphasized that the party had given them the autonomy to manage the campaign funds.
Reacting to these allegations, Yesufu shared a post from Abure made in 2022, where he urged the public to take ownership of the campaign by donating a minimum of N1,000 to the Labour Party’s account.
In her response, Yesufu stated, ‘Julius Abure thinks we are still in 1980 where one can lie shamelessly without being fact-checked,’ highlighting her concern regarding the integrity of the claims made by the former chairman.
Recent Posts
- PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO Sees Strong Opening Day Subscription
- Super Eagles Held to a Draw by Rwanda in AFCON Qualifier
- Chelsea FC Explores Possible Move to Earls Court for New Stadium
- Kendrick Lamar Named Super Bowl Halftime Performer Amid Controversy
- FIA International Court Upholds Decision on Ferrari’s Appeal
- Davis Cup Finals: Germany and Canada Secure Wins on Opening Day
- Mali and Mozambique Secure Key Victories in AFCON Qualifiers
- Germany and Netherlands Clash in Exciting Nations League Showdown
- England and Australia Set for T20I Series in Southampton
- Aisha Yesufu Critiques Julius Abure Over Party Fund Allegations
- Toronto Maple Leafs Re-Sign Nick Robertson to One-Year Deal
- Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman Announce Separation After 26 Years of Marriage
- Access Denied: HollywoodPQ Site Blocked Due to IP Blacklist
- Demi Moore Discusses Eccentric Nighttime Routine with Dogs
- Bafana Bafana Prepare for Crucial AFCON Qualifier Against South Sudan
- Apple Introduces New Sleep and Hearing Health Features
- Miami-Dade Police Investigation Following Aggressive Traffic Stop of NFL Star Tyreek Hill
- World Premiere of Joyride: A Roxette Jukebox Musical Unveiled in Malmö Opera
- Changes in Saturday Night Live Cast Ahead of 50th Season
- England Set to Face Finland in Nations League Clash at Wembley