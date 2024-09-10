Politics
CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury in Critical Condition at AIIMS
New Delhi, September 10, 2024 – Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is currently in critical condition and receiving respiratory support at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The information was released by the CPI(M) in an official statement.
Yechury was admitted to the hospital on August 19 after experiencing a high fever and was later diagnosed with an acute respiratory tract infection. According to the party’s statement, he is currently situated in the intensive care unit, where he is being treated by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors, who are monitoring his condition closely.
Earlier reports indicated that Yechury’s admission was related to pneumonia, but updates from the CPI(M) have clarified that he is specifically being addressed for respiratory complications. The severity of his condition has prompted medical staff to ensure he is on respiratory support.
The 72-year-old politician had been active in public engagements prior to his hospitalization, including a video message released on August 22, and several posts regarding political solidarity and personal condolences in late August.
Sitaram Yechury has a long-standing political career and has played a significant role in coalition-building efforts within Indian politics, working closely with prominent political figures over the years.
