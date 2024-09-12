Angelina Jolie’s Timeless Travel Style Inspires Fall Fashion

Angelina Jolie has once again set a fashion trend with her recent airport appearance in Toronto. During her travel with her son Pax, the actress was seen wearing a chic duster coat paired with wide-leg pants, completing her look with a stylish belt and a roomy tote bag. Her ensemble perfectly marries the need for comfort and style during unpredictable fall weather.

Duster coats have long been a favorite among celebrities like Angelina Jolie, and other style icons, due to their long length and open-front design which make them excellent for layering. Wide-leg pants are equally favored for their comfort, providing the relaxed feel of sweatpants while maintaining a polished look.

Jolie’s choice of mix-and-match pieces offers endless outfit possibilities for the fall season. Fashion enthusiasts can now shop for similar styles starting at just $30. A similar duster coat is available on Amazon, offered at a discounted price with a coupon, boasting a long hem and deep pockets to protect against the chill of morning and evening air. With 21 color options, including brown, gray, and black, there’s something for every taste.

Alongside Jolie, many stars have been seen embracing the wide-leg pants trend. Available from brands like Spanx, these pants can be dressed up or down and feature an elastic waistband with an adjustable tie for a comfortable, precise fit.

To round off the outfit, tote bags offer practicality, allowing users to carry various items such as laptops, books, and wallets. The Transport Bag, currently at a 40% discount with the code FALLFAVES, is crafted from leather for a sleek appearance, featuring an interior zip pocket for secure storage of smaller belongings, and available in classic black and tan.