City of Jackson Prepares for Hurricane Francine

The City of Jackson is preparing for the potential impacts of Hurricane Francine, as the National Weather Service forecasts heavy rainfall and wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph. These conditions are expected to begin on Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday morning, potentially leading to flooding, downed trees and power lines, as well as damage to roofs and homes.

The Jackson Police Department is ready for the storm and will be working in coordination with Capitol Police. Additionally, the Jackson Fire Department has prepared equipment in anticipation of flooding conditions. Furthermore, the city’s Public Works Department has a crew on standby to address any downed trees, check traffic signals, and set up barricades as needed.

In response to the storm, the city will open the Jackson Police Department Training Academy located at 3000 St. Charles St. as a temporary shelter starting at noon on Wednesday. Plans are in place to open an additional shelter should the need arise.

Beginning Wednesday, residents can access sand to fill sandbags at the designated location of 4225 Michael Avalon St., available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City officials are urging residents to make use of the city’s 311 action line or contact 601-960-1111 for service calls. They ask that non-emergency calls be directed to the Jackson Police Department’s administrative line at 601-960-1234, rather than the 911 emergency number.

To ensure safety, residents are advised to prepare their households and pets. Regularly monitoring the weather forecast and local media updates is recommended. As a reminder, the city encourages residents to remain at home if possible to avoid hazardous road conditions. Weather-related tips will continue to be posted by the city on their official platforms.