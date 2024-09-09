Harry Boyd and Will Snelling Jointly Awarded 2024 Magarey Medal

In a remarkable conclusion to the 2024 SANFL season, Norwood ruckman Harry Boyd and Sturt midfielder Will Snelling have been honored as joint winners of the prestigious Magarey Medal. Both players finished the voting count with an impressive total of 34 votes.

This achievement marks a significant moment in SANFL history, as Boyd becomes the first ruckman to receive the Magarey Medal since Ryan O’Connor in 2001. Boyd’s outstanding season statistics include an average of 20.7 disposals, 41.5 hitouts, and 10 clearances across 18 matches.

Boyd’s performance throughout the season was characterized by dominating the contests in the midfield, significantly contributing to his team’s success. He recorded eight best on ground performances, showcasing his ability to stand out in crucial matches.

Snelling also delivered a commendable season, topping the charts with an average of 29 disposals and 11 tackles. Despite missing two matches due to a personal loss, Snelling’s resilience and skill led him to achieve eight first preferences in the voting.

The vote count saw Boyd and Snelling emerge as the leading contenders as early as Round 4. Their impressive performances kept the competition tight, with both players tied at 34 votes after the final round.

West Adelaide’s Kobe Ryan secured the runner-up position with 27 votes, followed by North Adelaide’s Campbell Combe, who finished with 23 votes. This year marks the 16th occasion that multiple players have been awarded the Magarey Medal, further solidifying its prestige.