Sports
Juneteenth Bulloch to Host BBQ Competition and Basketball Tournament
Juneteenth Bulloch, Inc. is set to host an exciting fundraising event on September 14, 2024, featuring a barbecue competition alongside a basketball tournament. This event aims to support community youth programming and the annual Juneteenth Celebration.
The event, taking place at Luetta Moore Park in Statesboro, GA, will allow participants to showcase their grilling talents in the 1st Annual Boro BBQ Battle. Contestants will have the opportunity to impress judges and vie for the title of 2024 Boro BBQ Battle Champion.
For basketball enthusiasts, a 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will also be held, with single elimination format. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winning teams, providing an incentive to showcase their skills on the court.
The event is scheduled from 4 PM to 9 PM, with a registration deadline of September 12. The entry cost for BBQ teams is $125, while basketball teams can participate for $30. All proceeds will contribute to funding the annual Juneteenth Celebration and various events for Bulloch County youth.
This event is sponsored by Juneteenth Bulloch, Inc., an organization dedicated to empowering African American youth through educational and community initiatives.
