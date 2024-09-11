Mauricio Pochettino Named Head Coach of U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team

On September 10, 2024, the United States Soccer Federation officially announced the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as the head coach of the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT). Pochettino, 52, has signed a two-year contract which will lead him through the 2026 World Cup, an event the United States will co-host.

Pochettino replaces Gregg Berhalter, who was dismissed following the team’s disappointing performance in the Copa América earlier this summer. The announcement was made following extensive discussions between Pochettino and U.S. Soccer’s sporting director, Matt Crocker.

In a statement, Crocker expressed his belief that Pochettino is the ideal candidate to utilize the potential of the USMNT, stating, “Mauricio is a serial winner with a deep passion for player development and a proven ability to build cohesive and competitive teams.”

Pochettino, known for his successful coaching career at clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain, conveyed his eagerness to lead the USMNT. He remarked, “The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here — those are the things that inspired me.”

As part of his plan, Pochettino is expected to bring in several assistant coaches to support his efforts. His first match in charge of the USMNT is set for October 12, 2024, where the team will face a yet-to-be-determined opponent in Austin, Texas.

Financial details regarding Pochettino’s compensation have not been publicly disclosed, but it has been reported that he will earn a salary of $6 million per year, making him the highest-paid coach in the history of the USMNT.