Megan Gale Makes Triumphant Return as David Jones Brand Ambassador

Megan Gale, the renowned Australian model, has announced her return to the spotlight as she re-signs with David Jones as a brand ambassador, marking a significant comeback to the iconic department store.

After parting ways with David Jones in 2013, the 49-year-old model has entered into a multi-year agreement, helping to launch the spring 2024 season as the cover star of the latest Jones issue.

Gale expressed her excitement about rejoining the brand, stating, ‘My journey with David Jones has been a remarkable one, and I look forward to starting this exciting new chapter with my fellow Friends and continuing to champion the innovation and excellence that defines this iconic brand.’

The model, who was the face of David Jones for 13 years starting in 2001, looked stunning on the new ‘Home Grown’ themed cover, photographed by Georges Antoni and shot on the Northern Beaches of Sydney.

As part of the launch of the new spring collection, David Jones has introduced 60 new Australian and international brands across its womenswear, menswear, footwear, and accessories lines.

David Jones CEO Scott Fyfe highlighted Gale’s enduring connection with the brand, stating, ‘As we enter a new era with Megan Gale and embrace a vibrant season ahead at David Jones, we celebrate not just her return, but the enduring connection she shares with our customers, many of whom have grown up with Megan as a beloved figure in their lives.’

Although Gale stepped away from her official role at David Jones in 2013, she made a brief return last year when she closed the David Jones AW2023 Runway at the PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival 2023. Gale expressed her desire for a significant return to the fashion world.

As a devoted mother of two and engaged to former Richmond footballer Shaun Hampson, Gale now embraces her identity as a ‘super mum,’ balancing her children’s activities with her renewed involvement in fashion.

Gale first rose to fame in 1999 through advertisements for an Italian telecommunications company and later became recognized as ‘the face of Australia’ in campaigns for the Australian Tourist Commission in 2003. She has also appeared in notable films such as Mad Max: Fury Road and The Water Diviner.

Last year, Gale revealed her openness to return to modeling after a 15-year hiatus and expressed her enjoyment from her recent catwalk return during David Jones’ 185th anniversary celebration in March 2023.