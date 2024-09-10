Connect with us

Opposition to The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 Intensifies Among MPs

10 hours ago

Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 Protest

Former Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, K. Rahman Khan, has called on all Members of Parliament (MPs) to reject The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. He argues that the legislation reflects a blatant bias and has been introduced without adequate consultation or due process.

Khan describes the Bill as a “deeply prejudiced” piece of legislation that threatens to inflict irreversible damage on the waqf system. He further stated that it deviates from the fundamental principles of fairness and the constitutional values that should underpin law-making in India.

In his open letter to MPs, Khan expressed disappointment at the lack of meaningful consultations with crucial stakeholders, including Waqf Boards and affected communities. He raised concerns that this oversight raises significant questions about the legitimacy of the proposed changes.

Khan emphasized that instead of empowering Waqf Boards to effectively manage their assets, the Bill appears to undermine their autonomy. He highlighted the historical role of these boards in safeguarding waqf properties and urged Parliament to engage in a more inclusive and transparent legislative process.

He also noted that the Bill’s statement of objects claims to be based on recommendations from a committee headed by Justice Rajinder Sachar, along with input from the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf and the Central Waqf Council. However, he asserts that it fails to build on amendments made in 2013, instead reversing reforms achieved through dialogue with stakeholders.

Khan further pointed out that the Bill contravenes constitutional rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 25, 26, and 29. He criticized the government’s intention to increase control over Waqf properties without having contributed to their establishment, stating that these assets stem from centuries of charitable contributions by individuals in the Muslim community.

