News
Renowned Journalist Jorge Ramos Plans to Transition Post-2024 Elections
Jorge Ramos, a prominent figure in Spanish-language news, has announced his intention to step down from his roles at Univision‘s “Noticero Univision” and “Il Punto” following the 2024 presidential election.
Ramos, who has anchored “Noticero Univision” for 38 years, expressed gratitude for his experience at Univision, stating, “This is not a farewell. I will continue anchoring Noticero Univision until December, and afterwards I will share my professional plans.” He also emphasized pride in being part of a team that has established strong leadership over the years.
In addition, Ramos has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation in his future endeavors. CAA has established relationships with several leading news anchors, including George Stephanopoulos and Brian Williams.
A recipient of ten Emmy Awards and the author of twelve books, Ramos’s notable work includes “The Way I See Things,” which compiles columns he wrote from 1982 to 2023. His career has been marked by a commitment to challenging power and advocating for media representation.
Throughout his career, Ramos has faced challenges, including an early incident where he left a position over censorship. He gained significant attention in 2015 for his confrontation with then-candidate Donald Trump during a press conference, which highlighted the dynamics of access for Spanish-language media to U.S. politicians.
