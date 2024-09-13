Toronto International Film Festival Halts Screenings of Controversial Film ‘Russians at War’

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has decided to pause all upcoming screenings of the controversial documentary film ‘Russians at War.’ This decision followed what organizers identified as ‘significant threats’ to festival operations and public safety, as per a statement released by the festival on Thursday. The organizers pointed out that reports of potential activities posing a significant risk were received, prompting this unprecedented move.

The documentary ‘Russians at War,’ directed by Anastasia Trofimova, has already sparked outrage in Ukrainian cultural and political communities. Critics have accused it of being a pro-Kremlin piece attempting to whitewash Moscow’s invasion. The North American premiere was initially set for Friday in Toronto, with additional screenings planned over the weekend.

Anastasia Trofimova, the film’s director, has discussed her intention to create an ‘anti-war film,’ emphasizing that it highlights the experiences of ‘ordinary guys’ fighting on the Russian side. Trofimova has a background with both the Kremlin-funded RT network and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and she noted the documentary material was filmed without Russian governmental permission.

Canada‘s Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, criticized the planned screenings, stating, ‘there can be no moral equivalency in our understanding of this conflict.’ The documentary’s funding and airing were also retracted by Canadian public broadcaster TVO, and Ukraine‘s state film agency urged TIFF to cancel the film, labeling it as a ‘dangerous tool for public opinion manipulation.’

The Ukrainian Canadian community demonstrated against the film outside the theatre earlier this week, calling for its exclusion from the festival. Despite initially resisting these demands, TIFF ultimately paused the screenings due to imminent safety concerns. Ukrainian Consul General Oleh Nikolenko and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress in Toronto continue to express disapproval, with plans for peaceful protests emphasizing peace and resilience.