Aaron Cameron’s Impressive Debut in Supercars Championship

Blanchard Racing Team‘s rookie driver, Aaron Cameron, expressed immense joy following his first day at a Supercars weekend. Having progressed from his Super2 debut a year ago, Cameron now competes in Supercars alongside Aaron Love, driving the #3 CoolDrive Mustang.

The day’s performance for the Blanchard Racing Team was commendable, with the #3 car achieving 14th, 16th, and 18th places across the three sessions. Although Cameron is focused on seizing this opportunity, he remains delighted to participate as a main game driver.

In an enthusiastic comment, Cameron stated, “I know we have to be serious and have to go for it, but I am like ‘this is my Supercars debut’ and one of those happy guys that even though the car may not be perfect, it is just awesome to be in the Supercars Championship with Aaron Love.”

Notably, Cameron is one of eight drivers juggling duties between the Super2 and the Carrera Cup. Despite the challenges, especially transitioning from the Gen2 to Gen3 Mustang, he remains optimistic.

Cameron described the difficulty, particularly with throttle handling: “For me it is the throttle. When you go from the hard tyre and the one to one throttle in the Super2 and get in the main game car, yes it has the SuperSoft but I feel like the throttle has not much, not much, not much, but then it just goes in the last 30 percent. I feel like I am getting a better handle on it.”

Aaron Cameron remains confident about future performances, expressing satisfaction with the progression made after the final session. “I am much more happy after that final session because I was not overly pleased with my first co-driver’s session,” he revealed.