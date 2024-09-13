Controversial Calls in AFL Semi-Final Clash Between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn

In a high-stakes AFL semi-final clash, Port Adelaide initially dominated against Hawthorn at the Adelaide Oval, taking an early lead of 24-2. However, controversy soon followed as three consecutive free kicks were awarded to Hawthorn, sparking much debate among fans and experts alike.

The first free kick was given for holding Calsher Dear, while the second and third were for dangerous tackles on Mabior Chol and Dylan Moore, respectively. The decision concerning Chol’s tackle, where his arms were pinned and his head made contact with the turf, aligned with the guidelines for a dangerous tackle, yet was met with widespread disapproval from the crowd.

Veteran Charlie Dixon was ruled out of the match after failing a fitness test, leading to his replacement by mid/forward Will Lorenz, who has minimal AFL experience. Intriguingly, Lorenz is the grandson of Graham Arthur, Hawthorn’s 1961 premiership captain.

Hawthorn’s inclusion of 300-gamer Luke Breust and their dramatic in-season turnaround, having started 0-5 but now in the finals, added to the anticipation of the match. The winner of this match will face Sydney in the upcoming First Preliminary Final at the SCG.

The semi-final, commencing at 7:40pm AEST, can be watched live on Fox Footy or streamed via Kayo. Fans continue to follow the unfolding events and outcomes with great interest, particularly in the aftermath of controversial calls during this fierce encounter.