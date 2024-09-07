Sports
Arkansas Razorbacks Defeat Oklahoma State Cowboys in Season Opener
The Arkansas Razorbacks faced the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at Boone Pickens Stadium, marking an exciting matchup after a long hiatus since their last encounter in 1980. The game was broadcast live on ABC and the ESPN app, with kickoff set for 11:00 AM CT.
Early in the first quarter, the Arkansas defense displayed its prowess by forcing a turnover on downs, maintaining a score of 0-0. Defensive player Braxton contributed a pass breakup, showcasing the Razorbacks’ strong defensive capabilities as they had yet to allow a point this season.
Following the defensive stand, the Razorbacks took the lead with a touchdown, as Jackson found the end zone after completing a 6 play, 45 yard drive. This marked Arkansas’s achievement of scoring a touchdown on 11 of their 12 offensive drives throughout the season.
Jackson continued to shine as he scored a second touchdown, capping an impressive 8 play, 83 yard drive, extending the Razorbacks’ lead to 14-0. This performance marked Jackson’s second consecutive multi-touchdown game, continuing the team’s remarkable scoring streak.
The Razorbacks expanded their lead further in the second quarter, with Jackson rushing for an 11-yard touchdown following a 7 play, 75 yard drive. This touchdown raised the score to 21-7, demonstrating the team’s offensive efficiency.
As the second quarter progressed, the Arkansas defense maintained its momentum by forcing an interception by Singletary, who recorded his first career interception. The first half concluded with the Razorbacks leading 21-7, putting them in a strong position as they received the kickoff to begin the second half.
Recent Posts
- Springboks Triumph Over All Blacks in the Freedom Cup
- Jomo Sono Advocates for the Protection of Young Talent Relebohile Mofokeng
- The Weeknd Teases New Album at Exclusive São Paulo Concert
- Canadian Athletes Shine at the Paralympic Games in Paris
- Vancouver Whitecaps Aim for Playoff Success Amidst Competitive Season
- Perth Zoo Offers Free Entry for West Australian Families
- Knights Face Dolphins in Crucial Season Finale
- USC Football Aims for Continued Success Against Utah State
- Iowa State Claims Victory in Thrilling Cy-Hawk Showdown
- Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Game Day Information
- General Asim Munir Acknowledges Pakistani Army’s Role in Kargil War
- URM Extends Partnership with Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
- Super Typhoon Yagi Strikes Vietnam After Devastating Philippines and China
- Edmonton Elks Defeat Calgary Stampeders in Labour Day Rematch
- Mitch Robinson Faces Entry Trouble at Brisbane Lions Dressing Rooms
- England Secures 2-0 Victory Against Republic of Ireland in Nations League
- Sooners Scheduled to Face Houston in First Big 12 Opponent Since Joining SEC
- Reese’s Remarkable Rookie Season Ends Due to Injury
- Malappuram FC Triumphs in Inaugural Match of Super League Kerala
- LSU Football Team Prepares for Home Opener Against Nicholls State