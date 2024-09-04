Education
Celebrating Teacher’s Day 2024 in India
Teacher's Day is an annual event celebrated in India on September 5th to acknowledge the vital contributions of educators to society.
This day honors the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was an esteemed Indian philosopher, scholar, and the second President of India. Dr. Radhakrishnan was known for his dedication to advancing education in India, believing in its transformative power to uplift society.
The first Teacher’s Day celebration took place in 1962, marking Dr. Radhakrishnan’s 77th birthday. Since then, it has served as a reminder of the crucial role teachers play in shaping the minds of future generations and the nation.
Teacher’s Day offers an opportunity for students and society to express gratitude towards educators who dedicate their lives to nurturing the next generation. In 2024, Teacher’s Day falls on a Thursday, providing another platform to appreciate the tireless efforts of teachers.
On this special occasion, heartfelt wishes are shared, highlighting the impact teachers have on their students’ lives. Messages of appreciation often emphasize the influence of teachers in instilling knowledge, inspiration, and guidance in their students.
