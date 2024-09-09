DAZN Introduces Promotional Subscription Rates Amid Customer Concerns

DAZN, the British streaming platform, has announced a temporary promotion aiming to address customer dissatisfaction with its subscription rates. From September 10 to September 22, the company will reduce its annual subscription fee from 29.99 euros to 19.99 euros per month, as confirmed by the CEO of DAZN France, Brice Daumin.

In conjunction with this annual offer, DAZN will also provide a discount on its monthly subscription without a commitment. Customers will be able to subscribe for the first two months at 19.99 euros each, representing a 50% reduction on the standard monthly price of 39.99 euros.

Brice Daumin expressed satisfaction with the initial days of the Ligue 1 championship, noting that the service experienced zero technical issues. Positive feedback has been received from clubs, indicating that a significant milestone has been reached. Daumin emphasized the importance of long-term development and learning from initial experiences.

The introduction of DAZN has been closely followed by discussions regarding piracy, as many fans have turned to alternative methods to view matches. Reports suggest that a significant number of subscribers sought unauthorized streaming options during high-profile games. Sarah d’Arifat, the legal director of beIN Sports, echoed concerns about rising piracy in response to changes in broadcasting rights.

Brice Daumin criticized piracy as a serious issue impacting all content rights holders and distributors. He reaffirmed that the pricing of DAZN’s subscriptions is not excessively high when compared to the previous broadcasting scenarios. Daumin indicated a willingness to explore various subscription models that could include promotional offers or free segments of games to better meet viewer needs.