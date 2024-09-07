Sports
GIANTS Set to Face Brisbane Lions in Semi-Final Showdown
The GIANTS will return home to ENGIE Stadium for an exciting semi-final clash against the Brisbane Lions on Saturday night.
After a narrow loss to the Swans in the last minute of the Qualifying Final, the GIANTS received a second chance to compete, set to play against the winner of tonight’s Elimination Final at the Gabba. The home team has secured a comfortable victory, leading to this highly anticipated match-up.
This will mark the first meeting between the GIANTS and Lions in a final since 2019, a previous encounter that saw the GIANTS clinch a last-gasp Semi-Final victory at the Gabba.
The upcoming semi-final is scheduled for Saturday, September 14, at ENGIE Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park, with the first bounce taking place at 7:30 PM. The stakes are high, as the winner will progress to a Preliminary Final against Geelong.
Tickets for GIANTS members will go on sale on Monday, September 9, with further details to be communicated directly with members via email. Fans are encouraged to attend this crucial match as the GIANTS aim for victory and a chance to advance in the finals.
