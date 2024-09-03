Hit ‘Em Fore Hospice Golf Fundraiser Announced

LANSING, Mich. — Members of the Henry Ford Health System, TRUE Community Credit Union, and American 1 Credit Union have gathered to discuss an upcoming charity event.

The fundraiser, titled Hit 'Em Fore Hospice, aims to benefit the Henry Ford Jackson Hospice. This event highlights the community’s commitment to supporting local hospice services.

For more information regarding the Hit ‘Em Fore Hospice golf fundraiser, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official website or call (517) 812-9325.