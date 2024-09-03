Third Child Contracts Meningococcal B in Cairns Amid Rising Concerns

A third child in three weeks has been confirmed to have contracted meningococcal B in Far North Queensland, raising alarms among health authorities in the region.

Queensland Health has stated that there are currently no known connections between this new case and the previous two infections that occurred recently. Efforts are underway for contact tracing and discussions are being held about increasing vaccination rates among the community.

The latest patient is a five-month-old boy from Cairns‘ northern beaches. He is reported to be in a critical yet stable condition at the Intensive Care Unit of Townsville Hospital.

According to Paul Dugdale, acting director of the Tropical Public Health Service (TPHS), the child’s parents sought medical assistance over the weekend when the infant showed signs of illness, and swift action was taken by paramedics who administered antibiotics immediately.

The baby had received partial vaccinations but was not yet old enough for the second dose of the meningococcal vaccine. Importantly, he has no known links to the two other affected children living 25 kilometers away in Yarrabah, who are currently reported to be recovering well.

Dr. Dugdale emphasized the ‘unusual and fairly significant’ nature of this outbreak, which has raised concerns about the possibility of further cases emerging.

Health authorities are currently tracing contacts of the baby, with 70 individuals advised to take antibiotics and urged to consider vaccination. Townsville’s Public Health Unit remarked that the infant exhibited severe symptoms upon arrival, which included signs of shock and poor circulation.

Dr. Steven Donohue, director of the Public Health Unit, declared that the presentation of the illness indicated meningococcal bacteraemia, or sepsis. He described meningococcal disease as particularly alarming as it can lead to fatal consequences within a matter of hours.

Statistics suggest that approximately 10 percent of the population carries the meningococcal bacteria at various times, although not all cases progress to severe illness. In some instances, Dr. Donohue noted, a pre-existing infection could potentially enable the bacteria to invade the bloodstream aggressively.

Immediate medical attention is crucial for anyone displaying symptoms of meningococcal disease, which may include extreme fatigue, unresponsiveness, nausea, vomiting, severe pain, and potentially non-blanching rashes.

The vaccine for the B strain of meningococcal bacteria has been previously available primarily to vulnerable groups. However, Queensland Health has launched a MenB Vaccination Program this year, aimed at expanding coverage to nearly half a million additional infants, children, and teenagers.

Local health services maintain a heightened state of awareness and are currently exploring strategies to rapidly increase vaccination rates within the community.