Entod Pharmaceuticals Receives DCGI Approval for Revolutionary Eye Drops

Entod Pharmaceuticals has recently announced that it received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to market its new eye drops, PresVu, specifically designed for the treatment of presbyopia.

The approval was communicated to the public on September 3, with plans to introduce the product to the domestic market in the first week of October.

PresVu is being recognized as a groundbreaking solution aimed at reducing dependence on reading glasses for individuals suffering from presbyopia, which is a common age-related vision condition primarily affecting those over the age of 40.

Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO of Entod Pharmaceuticals, expressed that this approval marks a significant milestone in their mission to transform eye care in India, stating, “PresVu is more than just a product; it is a solution that stands to improve the lives of millions by offering them greater visual independence.”

According to industry estimates, it is believed that between 1.09 and 1.8 billion individuals worldwide are affected by presbyopia, which occurs as a natural consequence of aging, leading to difficulties in focusing on close objects.

Looking towards the future, Masurkar mentioned that the company intends to cater to the demand in domestic markets as well as expanding into emerging markets such as Africa and Southeast Asia.

Moreover, he highlighted the company’s goal to innovate products within India and subsequently license these developments to the US market. Currently, Entod Pharmaceuticals does not operate in the US market.

Masurkar pointed out that most of their exports to the US consist of low-cost generics. However, he emphasized their ambition to focus on innovative products, stating, “What we get excited about is to do something completely innovative and be the global innovator, and then out-license to these countries.”

The company also aims to supply medicines to regions where there are significant challenges in access and affordability, underscoring Africa as a key area of focus.

Additionally, Masurkar indicated that the company aims to expand its therapeutic focus, with potential plans to enter the mental health segment in the future, citing it as an area with considerable scope in India.