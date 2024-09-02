Labor Day 2024: What to Know About Store Hours and Open Locations

Labor Day, celebrated on September 2 in 2024, serves as a national holiday in the United States, recognized since 1894. This day is often dedicated to family gatherings and outdoor barbecues, prompting many to make quick trips for last-minute items like hamburger buns and beverages.

On Labor Day, certain retailers will be open, while others will remain closed or have adjusted hours. Costco, a popular discount chain, will not be open on this holiday, leaving shoppers without access to its warehouses.

Walmart, on the other hand, will maintain its standard operating hours, typically from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Many grocery stores also plan to operate, and customers are encouraged to check with their local outlets to confirm hours.

Fast-food establishments such as Dunkin’ and Chick-fil-A will be open on September 2. Dunkin’ has noted that store hours may vary, so customers should utilize the Dunkin’ app to confirm local times. Similarly, Chick-fil-A, which usually closes on Sundays, will operate on Labor Day, with varying hours at different locations.

Starbucks will also have adjusted hours based on location, advising customers to check the store locator on their website for specifics. Most McDonald's restaurants will remain open, although it is recommended that customers verify hours through their app or website.

The Home Depot stores are expected to operate with their usual schedule, suggesting customers check for local specifics. It is important to note that there will be no regular postal service delivery due to the federal holiday, although USPS Priority Mail Express will still be available.

As Labor Day serves as a holiday recognized by the Federal Reserve system, all banks will be closed. Nonetheless, ATMs will remain functional for transactions, allowing customers to access their funds.