Al Nassr vs Al Ahli: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Return in Saudi Pro League

Published

58 seconds ago

on

Al Nassr Vs Al Ahli 2024

In a highly anticipated match, Cristiano Ronaldo returns to action as Al Nassr takes on Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League 2024/25. This fixture resumes the league activities following the international break, promising excitement for football fans.

Al Nassr has shown a solid start to the season, securing a win and a draw in their two matches, placing them fifth on the league table. Meanwhile, their competitors, Al Ahli, have also played two games, with one victory and one loss, positioning them in eighth place.

The match is scheduled for Friday, September 13, at Al Awal Park, King Saud University in Riyadh. The game will begin at 11:30 PM and fans can tune in to the live telecast on the Sony Sports Network or stream it via the SonyLIV app.

Rachel Adams

