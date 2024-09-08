Nicole Kidman Confirms the Death of Her Mother Janelle Kidman

Janelle Kidman, the mother of renowned Australian actress Nicole Kidman, has passed away at the age of 84. This news was confirmed by Nicole’s representatives shortly after her arrival in Venice, Italy, for the prestigious Venice Film Festival.

Nicole Kidman left the festival immediately to be with her family in Australia, following the confirmation of her mother’s passing. Janelle Kidman’s death coincides with Nicole being awarded Best Actress at the festival for her role in the film ‘Babygirl‘. The film’s director, Halina Reijn, accepted the award on Nicole’s behalf and paid tribute to Janelle’s influence on her daughter’s career.

In a heartfelt statement that was read on stage, Nicole expressed her shock and sorrow, stating, ‘I arrived in Venice and found out shortly after that my beautiful, brave mother, Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed. I am in shock and I have to go to my family but this award is for her.’

Nicole highlighted the profound impact Janelle had on her life, stating, ‘She shaped me, she guided me, and she made me.’ Nicole acknowledged the bittersweet nature of receiving such an honor while grieving her mother’s death.

The cause of Janelle Kidman’s death has not yet been disclosed. In previous years, she faced health issues, including a hospitalization for heart problems in 2016. Nicole Kidman had mentioned in 2022 that she returned to Australia to care for her mother, emphasizing the close-knit family bonds that were a central part of their lives.

Janelle is survived by her two daughters, Nicole and Antonia, along with their families and ten grandchildren. Her legacy and the profound influence she had on her daughters are well recognized, with Nicole often referring to her mother as her mentor and guiding light.