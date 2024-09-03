Lady Gaga Teases Upcoming Album and Premieres Joker Sequel in Venice

New music from Lady Gaga is set to be released soon, as the Grammy and Oscar-winning artist hints at the first single from her upcoming seventh album. Currently promoting her role as Harley Quinn in the film Joker: Folie à Deux at the Venice Film Festival, Gaga shared her busy schedule on Instagram.

The Instagram post, made on September 3, included a mention of the world premiere of the Joker sequel and its anticipated release on October 4. Importantly, she also teased that the first single from her new album, referred to as “LG7,” will be released in October.

Fans were given a preview of what’s to come when Gaga shared a snippet of a new song during her HBO special, Gaga Chromatica Ball, in May. Furthermore, she previewed multiple audio tracks for fans during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In August, Gaga collaborated with Bruno Mars on the romantic ballad “Die with a Smile,” which has since climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Gaga described the collaboration as extraordinary and praised Mars for his remarkable talent.

Mars reciprocated Gaga’s admiration, calling her an icon and emphasizing the unique magic she contributed to the song. As fans eagerly await the release of LG7, Gaga’s latest single with Mars offers a promising taste of what’s to come from the pop sensation.

At the Venice Film Festival, Gaga was seen arriving with her fiancé, Michael Polansky, via a water taxi at the prestigious Hotel Cipriani. She wore a black and white polka dot minidress, dark glasses, and sported her signature platinum blond hair, alongside a large diamond on her left hand.

The couple shared several affectionate moments for photographers as they made their way to the premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, which is set to open on October 4. In this sequel, Gaga plays Harley Quinn, the romantic interest of Joaquin Phoenix‘s character, Arthur Fleck, also known as the Joker.

Gaga last attended the Venice Film Festival in 2018 for the premiere of A Star Is Born. That year, she made a significant impact at each red carpet appearance, which contributed to the initial Oscar buzz surrounding her performance in the film. Although Gaga received an Oscar nomination for her acting, she ultimately won the award for Best Original Song for the hit “Shallow.”