Sting Reflects on His Musical Journey and Future Projects

11 hours ago

Sting Performing Live

Sting, the renowned musician, expressed his early confidence about having a long-lasting career during a recent interview. The iconic artist, who is 72 years old, shared his thoughts prior to his performance at BBC Radio 2 In The Park event held in Preston‘s Moor Park.

In response to inquiries about his prolonged career following his time with The Police, Sting remarked, ‘Somehow we had the confidence that we would, but I’ve no idea where that came from.’ He acknowledged that this belief was not grounded in any specific logic or research, but rather stemmed from a personal intuition.

Sting also shared his ambition to write enduring songs, stating, ‘My ambition always is to write a song that could become a standard.’ He likened modern songwriters’ goals to those of classic composers from the 1940s and 1950s, aiming for their songs to be performed across generations.

Additionally, he revealed an exciting collaboration with Snoop Dogg, who has created a rework of The Police’s classic hit ‘Message In A Bottle.’ This new version is anticipated to be released in November, with Sting having contributed both guitar and vocals.

The musician also expressed his unwavering passion for touring, stating, ‘I like playing hits, I really do.’ He emphasized his commitment to delivering performances with the same energy and enthusiasm as he did decades ago, continuously seeking new interpretations to maintain his interest.

Rachel Adams

